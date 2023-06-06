Apple will introduce these FaceTime changes with new iOS 17 update

Apple unveiled its newest features at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 on Monday.

One of the major changes planned involves FaceTime, the video call service that many users utilize to communicate with friends and family.

Now, when someone misses your FaceTime call, users will be able to leave a video voicemail message.

Previously, users had no option to leave any sort of audio or video message if their FaceTime call went unanswered. Callers will not be required to leave a message if they don't want to, but it's at least good to now have the option.

Another new addition to FaceTime calls will be reactions. While on the phone with someone, users will be able to send effects like hearts, balloons, fireworks, laser beams, rain and more on the screen.

The feature will be available with the new iOS 17 software update, which is expected to drop later in 2023. Apple's new iOS updates typically release in September, but no official date has been announced yet.

Both iPhone and iPad users will be able to use the FaceTime voicemail feature.