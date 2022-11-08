Arizona

Arizona 9-Year-Old Charged With 2 Felonies is Accused of Taking Gun to School, Prosecutor Says

The prosecutor’s office declined to press charges against the 9-year-old’s parents, despite recommendations from police.

By Doha Madani

Getty Images

A fourth-grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor's office announced Monday.

The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney's Office said. The student was not publicly identified.

The charges stem from an incident Aug. 25 at Legacy Traditional School. The Queen Creek Police Department said it responded to the school after it got reports that a student had a firearm, NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix reported at the time.

Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer declined to press charges against the 9-year-old's parents, despite recommendations from police, because there was "no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

ArizonaPinal County
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us