Arkansas city boasts world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade at 98 feet

Cities like New York and Chicago boast some of the largest St. Patrick's Day parades, attracting thousands of revelers and plenty of green beer.

But a city in Arkansas has gained popularity over the years with its parade for an entirely different reason. The city of Hot Springs, a resort town known for its mineral-rich waters, promotes its 98-foot route as the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade.

For more than two decades the city has held the parade on Bridge Street downtown, and it's become one of its biggest draws. It's even gained the attention of celebrities who have participated in the annual, short event, including actress Valerie Bertinelli and rap icon Flavor Flav.

How the parade began

Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, said the idea began in 2003 when he and a group of friends were at a downtown restaurant “drinking adult beverages” and the topic of St. Patrick's Day came up.

“We got to talking and said, well, why don't we have a parade?” Arrison said.

The parade began the following year and drew about 1,500 people. More than 30,000 people watch the parade each year, organizers say.

What's a 98-foot parade like?

For the world's shortest, the parade packs in a lot. They'll have 40 different floats, and participants will include 100 members of a group of Elvis Presley impersonators known as the International Order of the Marching Irish Elvi.

Another float will feature the local chapter of the International Society of Helen Ropers, with participants dressed up as the character from the 1970s sitcom, “Three's Company”.

The parade has also featured a celebrity grand marshal and parade starter, and over the years has included familiar names such as actor Kevin Bacon, “Cheers” star George Wendt and country music star Justin Moore. This year, Bertinelli will be the grand marshal and Flav will be the official starter.

The parade even created its own green version of the signature clock necklace Flav, a founding member of Public Enemy, is known for wearing.

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders have also participated in the parade for the past several years.

The parade includes other events, including a concert and a “Blarney Stone kissing contest.” Before the parade begins Monday, there's an official measuring of the route.

Other short parades

Other parades have tried to lay claim to being the shortest in recent years, including two cities in New York that dueled over who had the shortest parade. Another 78-pace parade was planned in Bemidji, Minnesota on Monday.

The Hot Springs parade's organizers also keep up a feud with another parade in Adamsville, Rhode Island that claims its 89-foot route is the shortest. But Arrison dismisses their claim, noting that city's parade is held on the day before St. Patrick's Day.

Arrison also notes that the Hot Springs event has copyrighted the title “World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade.”