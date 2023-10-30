Teen arrested in San Jose hit-and-run that left pregnant woman, baby dead

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with last week's hit-and-run crash in San Jose that left a pregnant woman and her baby dead, police said Monday.

Police said the teenager was behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle that crashed into 21-year-old April Zoglauer's car Tuesday night in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard.

Zoglauer was rushed to a local hospital, where she died, police said. Her baby, Devontae, was successfully delivered but later died.

According to police, Zoglauer was driving a Nissan sedan eastbound on Blossom Hill Road when she was involved in a collision with a Hyundai sedan traveling "against a solid red light" southbound on Winfield Boulevard.

Two males in the Hyundai hopped out of the car and fled on foot, police said. Authorities later determined that the Hyundai had been stolen.

On Saturday, officers arrested the 15-year-old driver in San Jose, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for various crimes.

Investigators said cameras in the area helped them find the driver.

"Our detectives took this extremely seriously and didn’t sleep until they identified the suspect," San Jose police Sgt. Jorge Garibay said.

The second suspect was still at large as of Monday.