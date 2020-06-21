Olympics

As Protests Sweep the Sporting World, Olympics Slow Walk a Decision on Easing Rules

To kneel or not to kneel: Olympic officials weigh whether to allow athletes at next year's Summer Games to protest police killings of Black people

Olympic Medalists Giving Black Power Sign
Bettmann / Getty Images

The protests that spread around the world after the death of George Floyd have prompted many in the public eye to raise their voices to speak about racial injustice and police brutality, including leading athletes.

Some who have resumed play during the coronavirus pandemic have expressed their views on the field of play, kneeling or including messages on their uniforms demanding justice.

But will they be able to do the same on the biggest sporting stage of them all — the Olympic Games next summer?

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 8 hours ago

Trump Suggests US Slow Virus Testing to Avoid Bad Statistics

Geoffrey Berman 5 hours ago

Under Trump, ‘You're Fired!' Even Greets Federal Prosecutors

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

OlympicsGeorge Floyd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us