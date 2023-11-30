Asia markets mostly poised for slight rise as U.S. inflation cools further

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are largely set to rise, following gains on Wall Street and ahead of private factory activity surveys from across the region.

Most notably, investors will be watching China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers' index for November, after official numbers Thursday showed the country's manufacturing sector contracting for a second straight month.

PMI readings are also due from Japan, South Korea and India on Friday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 inched down 0.38% in early trade, after a three-day winning streak this week.

In contrast, Japan's Nikkei 225 could extend its winning streak to four days, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,560 and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,540 against the index's last close of 33,486.89.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,052, also pointing to a positive open compared with the HSI's close of 17,042.88.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a new high for the year, as cooling inflation data and strong Salesforce earnings help the benchmark cap its best month since October 2022.

The S&P 500 added 0.4%, but the Nasdaq Composite was about 0.2% lower as investors took some profits in Big Tech stocks that have led the November comeback.

Separately, the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index — the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge — rose 3.5% on a year-over-year basis, slowing from a 3.7% annual gain in prior month.

Market pricing points to five rate cuts following inflation data

As markets got another signal Thursday that inflation is ebbing, they solidified bets that the Fed is done hiking rates and will be cutting substantially in 2024.

Futures pricing suggested only a minimal chance of rate increases at the Federal Open Market Committee's December and January meetings, according to CME Group data. Moreover, futures pointed to a better-than-even chance that the central bank will cut benchmark rates five times next year, the equivalent of 1.25 percentage points.

The moves followed Thursday morning economic readings showing that core PCE inflation fell to 3.5% and continuing jobless claims rose to a two-year high.

U.S. crude falls amid skepticism about OPEC cuts

U.S. crude fell nearly 2%, erasing its gains from earlier in the day as traders worry that OPEC and its allies, OPEC+, will not deliver on promised output cuts.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell $2.17, or 2.79%, to $75.75 a barrel, while Brent was was down 26 cent, or .31%, at $82.84 a barrel.

OPEC+ delegates told Reuters that the group has agreed to output cuts approaching 2 million barrels per day next year for early next year.

But traders are worried that the cuts are voluntary and not mandatory, raising the question of whether OPEC+ can really follow through, according to Phil Flynn, an analyst with the Price Futures Group, said

"The proof is going to be in the pudding," Flynn said. "Instead of having a clear answer to what is going to happen we only have promise -- the promise making people nervous," Flynn said.

10-year Treasury yield falls to 4.34% after topping 5% last month

The 10-year Treasury yield has retreated significantly this month on rising hopes that the Federal Reserve may not need to raise interest rates further.

The benchmark rate has fallen 56 basis points in November to trade at 4.324% after the key bond yield topped the 5% threshold in October. On Wednesday, the rate dipped below 4.25% for the first time since September.

The 30-year Treasury yield has dropped 58 basis points this month to 4.48%. Yields decline when bond prices rise, and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Dow boosted by stocks rallying more than 20% in November

The Dow is tracking for its best month this year, lifted by a handful of stocks surging more than 20%.

The 30-stock index is on pace to end November's trading month, which concludes with Thursday's close, 7.2% higher. That would mark its biggest monthly gain since October of 2022, when the blue-chip average finished 14% higher.

Salesforce and Intel has led the index higher with rallies above 22% each. A chunk of Salesforce's the gains came on Thursday as investors cheered the software company's earnings report. Intel has climbed over the course of the month, building on a late October earnings report that beat expectations and offered strong current quarter guidance.

Boeing is poised to close November more than 21% higher, making it the next biggest gainer. The stock is on track for its best month since late 2022, helped by news last week of regulatory clearance on flight tests for the 737 Max 10's certification.

