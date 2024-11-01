gun violence

2 killed, 6 hurt in shooting during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando

The Orlando police chief said there were between 50,000 and 100,000 people in the downtown area for Halloween celebrations when shots were fired. 

By Daniela Gonzalez and Bob Hazen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were killed and six were injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers first responded to a call at around 1:07 a.m. for a shooting at Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue. A victim there fell to the ground, and the suspect and others allegedly took off.

Shortly after, police received a different call about a shooting south of Washington Street and Orange Avenue. One victim there was killed.

Authorities said the 17-year-old suspect was taken down and arrested at that second scene. NBC6 does not identify minors suspected in crime unless they are charged as an adult.

Those hurt range from 19 to 39 years old. They were taken to the hospital and are currently in stable condition, according to the police.

"The officers did a great job. They responded right when they heard the shooting, you know. So everybody else is running. They're not, they're sitting in position looking for a shooter. They found a shooter. They took him down," Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said.

Smith said there were between 50,000 and 100,000 people in the downtown area for Halloween celebrations when shots were fired. 

Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the shooting. They said surveillance video shows the suspect turning around and shooting one of the victims in the street.

The investigation into the deadly gunfire continues.

This is a breaking news. Check back for updates.

