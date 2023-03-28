At Least 37 Dead in Fire at a Migrant Center Near the U.S.-Mexico Border

At least 37 people were killed after a fire broke out at a migration center along the U.S.-Mexico border, officials have said.

Many more were injured, with 21 people taken to four local hospitals, officials told Telemundo affiliate KTDO early Tuesday, after the fire at a facility run by the National Migration Institute (INM) in Ciudad Juarez.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Rescue teams, firefighters and local police were responding to the scene, Telemundo reported.

The country's prosecutor general has initiated an investigation, Andrea Chávez, federal deputy of Ciudad Juarez, said in a statement on Facebook.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Read the full story at NBCNews