Mexico

At Least 7 Dead, Dozens Injured in Mexico Bus Crash Near US Border

By Telemundo 20 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least seven people were killed and dozens were injured in a rollover bus crash south of Rosarito, Mexico, Tuesday night, according to the Tijuana Police Department.

The bus, reportedly carrying more than 50 Hyundai factory workers, crashed along the Tijuana-Rosarito 2000 Corridor near Popotla.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Firefighters and paramedics were trying to extricate multiple passengers trapped in the wrecked bus, which rolled over on its side during the crash. It is unclear what caused the crash, according to authorities.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

On 1st Overseas Trip, Biden to Assure Allies and Meet Putin

COVID-19 vaccines 3 hours ago

US Increasingly Unlikely to Meet Biden's July 4 Vaccine Goal

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

MexicoBaja California
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us