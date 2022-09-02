eagle pass

At Least 8 Migrants Die While Trying to Cross Texas-Mexico Border: CBP

By The Associated Press

An image of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle in this undated image.
NBC 7

At least eight migrants were killed as dozens attempted a hazardous crossing of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that it responded to the report Thursday of a large crossing of the Mexican border in the Rio Grande.

U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered two others, according to a CBP statement.

The Border Patrol said U.S. crews rescued 37 migrants from the river and detained 16 others, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody. Officials on both sides of the border continue searching for any possible victims, the CBP said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

eagle passTexas-Mexico Bordermigrant crisis
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us