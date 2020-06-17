Aunt Jemima

Aunt Jemima Brand to Change Name, Remove Image From Packaging

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype," Quaker Oats said, adding that the move is an effort "toward progress on racial equality"

In this Aug. 3, 2011, file photo, bottles of PepsiCo Inc. Aunt Jemima syrup are displayed for sale at a ShopRite Holdings Ltd. grocery store in Stratford, Connecticut.
Paul Taggart/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix will get a new name and image, Quaker Oats announced Wednesday, saying the company recognizes that "Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype."

The 130-year-old brand features a Black woman named Aunt Jemima, who was originally dressed as a minstrel character.

The picture has changed over time, but Quaker said removing the image and name is part of an effort by the company "to make progress toward racial equality."

Quaker said the new packaging will begin to appear in the fall of 2020, and a new name for the foods will be announced at a later date.

