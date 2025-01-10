Australia

Inept arsonist set his pants on fire in Australia

The bungling pyromaniac suffered some instant karma when they set a fast-food outlet on fire.

By David Hodari | NBC News

They may well be a liar, but the alleged arsonist's pants definitely ended up on fire.

Police in the Australia said they went up in flames after he attempted to set fire to a fast-food outlet early Christmas morning in the city of Melbourne.

Along with an accomplice, the bungling pyromaniac had set fire to a number of stores in the city's Doncaster East suburb, a spokesperson for Victoria Police said in an email to NBC News Friday. After reaching their final target, the spokesperson said they poured a container of flammable liquid “over the front of the business and the offenders attempted to set it alight.”

Unfortunately for the alleged perpetrator they also lit themselves on fire.

CCTV footage police released of the incident shows one of the alleged arsonist walking towards the business’s door before seconds later leaping back with their pants now aflame.

They can then be seen running away with their accomplice, before stopping and trying to remove their burning pants. They continue down the street with the flaming article of clothing still caught on one ankle.“The liquid caught fire, as did the clothing of one of the offenders who stripped off their burning garments,” as their accomplice collected the jerry can, the email said.

A car “believed to have been driven by a third offender,” then drove them away from the scene, the spokesperson added.

