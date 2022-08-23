Autopsy Confirms Body Found in Reservoir Is Kiely Rodni

Placer County authorities confirmed Tuesday the body found in a vehicle underwater in Prosser Reservoir over the weekend is Kiely Rodni.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said on a Facebook post the identity was confirmed following an autopsy.

Both the Placer County Sheriff's Office and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office are in contact with Rodni's family and "offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time," the post read.

Volunteer divers with a sonar-equipped group called Adventures with Purpose said they found Rodni on Sunday inside her car, which they said came to rest upside down under about 14 feet of water in Prosser Creek Reservoir, about 55 feet offshore.

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said Monday that the body had not been identified yet but “we believe it is our missing person.” The body was found when the teen’s submerged car was located, but officials offered no theory of how it ended up in the water.

Rodni was last seen alive Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, attending a party with hundreds of young people, authorities have said. The campground is at the Prosser Creek Reservoir in the Sierra Nevada, about 165 miles northeast of San Francisco.

No further information was provided.

