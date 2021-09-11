tidal basin

Police Investigate Suspicious U-Haul Which May Have Weapons Inside Near Tidal Basin in DC

By NBC Washington Staff

Police lights
Getty Images

Authorities are investigating a suspicious vehicle described as a U-Haul Saturday that may have weapons inside near the Tidal Basin in Southwest D.C., police said. 

D.C. police are assisting U.S. Park Police in the 1500 block of Maine Avenue SW to conduct a sweep of the vehicle, Kristen Metzger, the deputy communications director for the Metropolitan Police Department, said.

U.S. Park Police said the U-Haul was located in the swan boats parking lot along the Tidal Basin. One person has been arrested, another is detained and U.S. Park Police are handling the investigation, authorities said.

Maine Avenue has been shut down between the National Mall and the Wharf. Police did not say when it will reopen.

D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the scene as a precaution and are staged nearby, Metzger said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

