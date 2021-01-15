Authorities Investigating Suspicious Package at Google Campus in Mountain View

Authorities in Mountain View were investigating a reported suspicious package Friday morning at Google's headquarters, according to Mountain View police.
Officers responded to a Google building in the 2000 block of Casey Avenue for a report of a suspicious package, police said. The Santa Clara County bomb squad has been called to the scene.
The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, police said.
No further details were immediately available.