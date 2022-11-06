Authorities to Provide Update on Discovery of Alexis Gabe's Remains

Authorities are expected to provide more details about the discovery of the remains of Alexis Gabe, more than 9 months after she was last seen.

The Oakley Police Department said on their Facebook page that they will be giving an update at 11 a.m. Monday.

Gabe disappeared on Jan. 29 after visiting her ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones in Antioch.

Investigators believed Jones killed Gabe but he was shot and killed by officers in Seattle when they tried to arrest him.

Since her disappearance, volunteers have spent hundreds of hours searching for Gabe’s body.

Police said that on Thursday, someone in Amador County discovered what turned out to be Gabe’s partial remains.

The remains were found off Jackson Road in Plymouth, located about 40 miles east of Sacramento.

Investigators believe jones traveled to that area after Gabe was reported missing.

NBC Bay Area will bring you the latest updates of that news conference online and on air starting at 11 a.m.