The holiday season is a busy time but don’t let the stress make you a target for scammers. Consumer Reports warns of grinches trying to steal your money and identity this season

Gift Card Drain Scams

One recurring scam during the holidays is the “drain scam,” which affected over 41,000 people last year, resulting in $217 million in losses. Here’s how it works: thieves copy gift card numbers and activation codes, reseal the packaging, and drain the money once the card is activated.

How to stay safe:

Inspect gift cards carefully before purchasing. Look for signs like stickers over barcodes or packages that seem tampered with.

Buy cards from behind the counter or opt for virtual gift cards.

Use gift cards as soon as you receive them.

Fake Ads on Social Media

Social media scams often involve ads promising deals that are too good to be true. Thieves use these fake ads to lure in unsuspecting shoppers.



Protect yourself:

Search for reviews by typing the website name followed by terms like “fraud,” “scam,” or “review” on search engines or visit bbb.org.

Delivery Text Scams

Be cautious of fake delivery texts claiming issues with your shipment. These texts often link to sites designed to steal your personal or payment information.



What to do:

Avoid clicking on suspicious links.

Sign up for official tracking notifications through your carrier’s website.

Charity Donation Scams

The holiday season inspires giving, but scammers exploit this goodwill. Fake charities or misleading crowdfunding campaigns are common traps.



Tips for safe giving:

Verify charities on sites like Charity Navigator or Give.org to ensure your donations are used responsibly.

For crowdfunding campaigns on platforms like GoFundMe, ensure you know the organizer and understand platform fees may apply.

Stay alert and informed to protect your holiday cheer from these scammers.