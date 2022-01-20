San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Baby Giraffe Born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Dies Two Days Later: Park

By NBC 7 Staff

This unnamed giraffe calf was born at the San Diego Zoo on what would have been the late Betty White's 100th birthday.
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park reported Thursday that the 2-day-old male Masai giraffe calf born at the park was euthanized after its condition began to deteriorate.

The unnamed calf was born on Jan. 17 to mom Zindzhi. Following the birth, the zoo said that wildlife care specialists noticed the calf's condition began to deteriorate, including difficulty standing and not nursing.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The calf was then sent to the Safari Park's Harter Veterinary Medical Center where wildlife health and wildlife care teams provided around-the-clock care.

"Unfortunately, despite all efforts, his condition continued to worsen, and the team made the compassionate decision to euthanize the calf," the zoo said in a statement.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

georgia 11 hours ago

Georgia DA Asks for Special Grand Jury to Investigate Trump in 2020 Election Probe

coronavirus 12 hours ago

What Kind of Mask Should You Be Wearing Today?

The mother and other giraffes in the herd are being monitored closely for any unusual behavior after the calf's passing.

No other details were released.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Zoo Safari ParkGiraffe
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us