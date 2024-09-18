Balloons, trampoline and Apples to Apples are finalists for the Toy Hall of Fame

Also nominated are the “Choose Your Own Adventure” gamebooks, Hess Toy Trucks, My Little Pony, Phase 10, the Pokemon Trading Card Game, remote-controlled vehicles, Sequence, the stick horse and Transformers

By The Associated Press

In this undated photo released by the National Toy Hall of Fame showing the 12 finalists being considered for induction this year. The winners will be announced in November.
National Toy Hall of Fame

The National Toy Hall of Fame is floating the idea of inducting balloons.

Praised for their versatility and universal appeal, balloons made the list Wednesday of 12 finalists being considered for the honor later this year, alongside other first-time contenders including the trampoline and the party game Apples to Apples.

A panel of expert judges and the public will vote on which of the finalists will be inducted in November.

This year's nominees also include the bestselling “Choose Your Own Adventure” gamebooks, which encourage readers to plot stories; Hess Toy Trucks, which have signaled the holiday season since 1964; remote-controlled vehicles and the stick horse.

Rounding out the list are the games Phase 10, Sequence and the Pokemon Trading Card Game, along with two perennial nominees, My Little Pony figures and Transformers action figures, both of which debuted in the 1980s.

“These 12 toys represent the wide range of play — from strategic to whimsical to physical — and present many playful matchups. The selection judges and public will have some tough decisions this year," predicted Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections and chief curator.

Fans can vote for their favorites from Sept. 18 to 25 at toyhalloffame.org. The three toys that receive the most public votes will make up a “Player's Choice” ballot that will be tallied along with ballots from 22 historians and other experts.

Since 1998, the National Toy Hall of Fame has recognized more than 80 toys for inspiring creative play across generations. They range from humble playthings like the stick, paper airplane and cardboard box to those that have influenced pop culture, like the Barbie doll and Dungeons & Dragons.

Last year's inductees were baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids, Fisher-Price Corn Popper and Nerf foam toys. The National Toy Hall of Fame is inside The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

Copyright The Associated Press
