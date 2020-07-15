Banksy

Banksy's Last COVID-19 Tags Scrubbed From London Tube Train

“We’d like to offer Banksy the chance to do a new version of his message for our customers in a suitable location,” Transport for London officials said

This undated photo issued on Tuesday July 14, 2020 by JBPR, shows Banksy's latest work sprayed on the inside of a London Underground tube carriage. Enigmatic graffiti artist Banksy uploaded a video to social media on Tuesday of what appeared to be him in disguise as a professional cleaner spray painting images of rats on the inside of a London Underground train along with messages about spreading the new coronavirus.
@banksy via AP

Even if you are Banksy, tagging is forbidden on London's Underground.

Transport for London, the transportation agency for the greater London area, scrubbed the acclaimed street artist's latest work on the subject of COVID-19 from one of its trains, erasing a visual warning on the dangers of skipping face coverings.

Banksy uploaded a 59-second video to his Instagram and YouTube pages on Tuesday that showed him spray painting on a Circle Line train.

Clad in a white boiler suit, mask, goggles, and an orange jacket with the words “stay safe” on the back, he climbed on the train under the guise of being a maintenance worker.

He then stenciled his trademark rats in discreet corners of a train car. One memorable image shows a sickly rat with a runny nose that sneezes and spreads a spray of droplets across a window.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus 10 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Okla. Gov Tests Positive; Walmart, Sam's Club to Require Face Masks

7 hours ago

July 15 Is Tax Day: Here's What to Do If You Haven't Filed Yet

Transport for London officials say the works were removed because of a strict anti-graffiti policy. But they are hoping Banksy might be persuaded to tag again.

“We’d like to offer Banksy the chance to do a new version of his message for our customers in a suitable location,” the agency said in a statement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BanksycoronavirusLondon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us