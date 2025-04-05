Barack Obama reveals ‘deep deficit' in Michelle Obama marriage

Originally appeared on E! Online

Barack Obama is sharing rare insight into his marriage with Michelle Obama.

The former U.S. president says he has been spending more time doing fun things with his wife after his two back-to-back terms in the White House, which ended in 2017.

"I was in a deep deficit with my wife," the Democratic leader told Hamilton College President Steven Tepper at an April 3 event that was part of the school's Sacerdote Series, "so I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."

The former president went on to talk about his life at home with Michelle Obama and their children, Malia Obama, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23, while discussing times he has not been able to communicate as effectively as he wanted to.

"First of all, I constantly lose arguments to my wife, my daughters," he said. "They mock me and ridicule me at the dinner table."

The former First Lady had herself shared a few insights into the couple's life last month. She noted a pet peeve she has about her husband of 32 years — his time management.

"I got this husband who's like, when it's time to leave, it's three o'clock, he's getting up and going to the bathroom!" she told her brother Craig Robinson on the first episode of their "IMO" podcast, released March 11. "And I was like, 'Dude, dude, three o'clock departure means you've done all that,' you know? Don't start looking for your glasses, you know, at the three o'clock departure."

Michelle Obama also shared a cheeky tidbit about her love of bedtime.

"Bedtime is the best time of day," the former First Lady said on the March 20 episode of Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. "My husband teases me about how early I can go to bed."

She added, "He just doesn't understand. The idea of getting into some good sheets, and it's cool."

When asked her ideal bedtime, Michelle Obama noted, "Any time after dinner."

She also told Kelce, who was pregnant with her and husband Jason Kelce's fourth daughter at the time, that the former president had once floated the idea of having another baby.

"I was like, 'I think I've been lucky with these two,'" Michelle Obama said. "Barack was like, ‘We should have a third,' and I was like, ‘Dude.'"

