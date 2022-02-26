Barrio Logan Mourns Loss of Chicano Park's Unofficial Groundskeeper Known as ‘Guardian Angel'

The Barrio Logan community is mourning the loss of Chicano Park’s unofficial groundskeeper.

Antonio Chavez Camarillo died from cancer earlier this month. He was 83 years old.

Camarillo was affectionately known as "tio." He was from Guanajuato, in Central Mexico.

Activist Enrique Morones was a longtime friend. He said "tio" volunteered to watch over Chicano Park, earning him the title “guardian angel.”

"Nobody has been at Chicano Park more than him. He was here every day. Every day. He was either sitting at this bench or the bench behind me," Morones told NBC 7. "And he would wanna make sure that there was no trouble. That kids wouldn't skateboard on the kiosk floor or paint inappropriate things. If there were disturbances, like the gang and so forth, they would respect him."

He said "tio" was an exemplary person who showed love and kindness to everyone. His friends are working with the Mexican Consulate to locate and notify family members.

They're also raising funds to help with funeral costs.