Basketball Player Who Called Jeremy Lin ‘Coronavirus' Identified

The NBA G League has identified the basketball player who called Jeremy Lin “coronavirus.”

After investigating the comment, the G League — the official minor league of the NBA — said the matter is being dealt with internally and with Lin’s support.

“We’re handling this matter internally, a decision supported by Jeremy Lin. Lin has met with the player to discuss the escalating racism and violence toward Asian Americans, and the player understands the impact that hearing his comment had on Lin,” a league spokesperson said in a statement to NBC Asian America.

Lin, who is Taiwanese American and plays for the Santa Cruz Warriors (the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate), first shared the incident on social media last month in a post that expressed his frustrations about the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and racism.

