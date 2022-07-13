Four Bay Area counties are among the 15 richest in the country, according to a report.

Santa Clara County checked in at No. 3 on the list from U.S. News & World Report, which based the rankings on median household income. San Mateo County followed at No. 4, Marin County landed at No. 8 and San Francisco County settled in at No. 12.

Two Virginia counties — Loudoun and Falls Church — grabbed the top two slots, respectively. No other California counties made the list.

U.S. News & World Report said it pulled data from American Community Survey estimates for 2016-2020.

Check out the complete top 15 list below.

RANK COUNTY/COUNTY EQUIVALENT STATE MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME 1 Loudoun Virginia $147,111 2 Falls Church Virginia $146,922 3 Santa Clara California $130,890 4 San Mateo California $128,091 5 Fairfax Virginia $127,866 6 Howard Maryland $124,042 7 Arlington Virginia $122,604 8 Marin California $121,671 9 Douglas Colorado $121,393 10 Nassau New York $120,036 11 Los Alamos New Mexico $119,266 12 San Francisco California $119,136 13 Hunterdon New Jersey $117,858 14 Morris New Jersey $117,298 15 Somerset New Jersey $116,510

Ieman Marouf is a first-generation Egyptian American, and a single mom of two. She works as a medical assistant in Reston, Virginia, part of Fairfax County — one of the priciest counties in the nation. For our "Standing Still" photo series, Marouf talked to NBCLX contributor Valerie Plesch about making ends meet, getting back on her feet after catching COVID-19 and losing her job, and her goal to get her bachelor's degree and become a nurse.