Bay Area School Districts Warn Parents of Viral ‘One Chip Challenge' After Students Get Sick

From vomiting to profuse sweating, some Bay Area children trying the latest social media challenge called “the One Chip Challenge” are getting sick.

Since 2016, Paqui Chip makers have encouraged people to try the "one chip challenge."

The challenge involves eating one of their pepper Lays chips sold an individual coffin shaped packages and see how long you can last before seeking relief.

The Texas company asked those taking part to share their experience online and thousands of users have posted videos to social media including TikTok since this year’s reaper chip challenge began.

But now, after some students got sick while attempting the challenge. This is causing some Bay Area school districts are putting out warnings to parents.

In a statement, Dublin Unified School District said “we learned about the one chip challenge trend after several students were sent home due to adverse reactions related to this product. As the district has done in the past, when a social media challenges encourages activity that could be harmful, we send a letter to our parents regarding the situation and encourage them to have a conversation with their children.”

In Walnut Creek, officials said one student got so sick after doing the challenge that he threw up at school

Campbell resident Katrina Jones, who has a teenage daughter said that she is worried about these types of social media challenges.

“I’m not surprised at all. It’s just another weird thing they’re doing, and it’s another thing that parents need to put a stop to this influence on social media,” she said.

17-year-old Anna Voskovoynik told NBC Bay Area that she seen the one chip challenge on TikTok but she has no desire to try it.

“I don’t think kids should do it. Throwing up is not a good idea,” she said.