Education

California 13-year-old with over 100 college acceptances wants to study AI

With more than $3 million in scholarships offered, Sunny Nguyen's future is bright

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunny Nguyen, a 13-year-old from the Bay Area in California, is turning heads because he's been accepted to more than 100 colleges and universities with offers of more than $3 million in scholarships.

"Sunny's always been special. When he was little, he could see all the numbers and all the shapes," Sunny's dad, Tommy, said. "When he was just 12 years old, he could do all the calculus problems by himself."

Sunny told NBC Bay Area anchor Marcus Washington that, while he's exemplary in so many different subjects, he'd like to major in computer science with a focus on artificial intelligence.

Though he hasn't made a choice yet, Sunny said would like to pick a college with an excellent computer science program near his home in San Jose, California.

As for the scholarships, the last count of $3 million is likely an underestimate.

"I think more than that. I lost count," Tommy Nguyen said.

This article tagged under:

EducationSan Jose
