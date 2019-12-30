LAX

Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal

There is no information currently available regarding why the man may have jumped.

By City News Serivce

A 27-year-old man apparently jumped to his death tonight at Los Angeles International Airport in Westchester, said Los Angeles Airport police.

The apparent suicide occurred about 8:15 p.m. in the Tom Bradley Terminal, according to Airport police Sgt. Rob Pedregon and Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

"It appears the man was on an upper level when he jumped," Pedregon said. "He landed on the Customs level, which is one level below. He was dead at the scene."

The man's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There is no information currently available regarding why the man may have jumped.

