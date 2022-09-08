Beaglemania: How to Adopt a Beagle From San Diego Animal Shelters

Dozens of beagles who arrived in San Diego last week are almost ready to go to their fur-ever homes, but the San Diego Humane Society warns those who would like to adopt one should apply soon since there is much interest in them.

Just over 100 rescue beagles arrived in America’s Finest City on Aug. 31 after they spent their lives in a Virginia breeding facility that sold them to laboratories for testing. Now, they’re getting a second chance at life as they await to be placed in responsible and loving homes.

Several dogs were placed in foster care by the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) while others were placed with PAWS of Coronado and the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

San Diego Humane Society

SDHS said it’s received a “high volume of interest” that exceeds the number of pups available for adoption.

For that reason, households who would like a beagle from SDHS are encouraged to submit an Adopter Interest Form by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Preference for the pooches will be given to those who live in the county.

“As beagles become available, San Diego Humane Society will use a random selection process to contact people from the pool of interested adopters,” SDHS said on its website. “Additional names will be selected as more beagles become available.”

Those who have been chosen to adopt a beagle will have 24 hours to complete the adoption and make arrangements with the organization’s staff.

For more information on how to adopt a beagle from SDHS, click here.

NBC 7's Dagmar Midcap takes a look at how 108 beagles got to San Diego, and how charities here are working to give them a better life.

Rancho Coastal Humane Society

Similarly to SDHS, the Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) is also encouraging potential adopters to submit an interest form online.

As of Thursday, beagles under RCHS’ care have undergone medical, physical and behavioral exams and are nearly ready for adoption. Before they become available, the dogs must be spayed or neutered. Once that’s all set, the available pups will be posted on their website and social media platforms, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications submitted to RCHS stay on record for six months, so applicants who aren’t matched with a beagle but who take interest in another pet will still have their information submitted.

To get started on submitting an application, click here.

PAWS of Coronado

This Coronado-based non-profit was happy to share the beagles under their care have gone to their fur-ever families.

Anyone interested in adopting another pet from PAWS of Coronado can submit an application online. For details on how to do so, click here.