California

Bear Spray Used for Smash-and-Grab Theft at Los Angeles Nordstrom

The incident at a Nordstrom in Los Angeles was part of a wave of group shoplifting in California

Nordstrom Topanga Celebrates Grand Opening - Red Carpet
Photo by Chris Weeks/WireImage via Getty Images

Los Angeles police on Monday said among the implements used in the holiday season's spree of smash-and-grab crimes is bear spray, a chemical irritant similar to pepper spray but more potent.

The department said in a statement that someone who was part of a group of suspects at a Nordstrom in the city's San Fernando Valley Nov. 24 used bear spray on a security guard.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The incident was part of a spree of smash-and-grab and flash-mob thefts in November that police said resulted in roughly $330,000 in losses for roughly 10 retailers.

Last week the department announced 14 spree-related arrests during a press conference that featured Chief Michel Moore and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus 18 hours ago

First Data on Covid Omicron Variant's Severity Is ‘Encouraging,' Fauci Says

Capitol Riot 4 hours ago

Pence's Former Chief of Staff Cooperating With Jan. 6 Committee

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaLos Angelestheft
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us