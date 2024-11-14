Beer drinkers have less healthy lifestyles than wine drinkers, according to the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.

The research found beer consumers have lower-quality diets, are classically less active and are more likely to smoke cigarettes compared to those who drink wine, liquor or a combination.

The study surveyed 1,900 U.S. adults on their alcohol consumption and assessed the diet quality among those who consume only beer (38.9%), wine (21.8%), liquor (18.2%) or a combination of alcohol types (21%).

The Healthy Eating Index, a tool based on dietary guidelines, found none of the alcohol-consumption groups came close to hitting the recommended 80-point score that is considered a well-balanced diet. Beer drinkers scored the lowest at 49, while wine drinkers hit 55 and both liquor-only drinkers and combination drinkers scored approximately 53.

“Alcohol overuse is the leading cause of cirrhosis in the U.S., and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) is rapidly increasing,” said Madeline Novack, chief resident at Tulane School of Medicine’s internal medicine residency program and lead author of the study. “Both types of liver disease often coexist, and lifestyle changes are key to managing and preventing these conditions, starting with understanding the link between alcohol use and poor nutrition.”

A possible attribution to these dietary differences could be the context in which food and alcohol are consumed together, according to Novack.

For instance, beer is often chosen as a beverage in settings where foods are processed and high in carbohydrates, whereas wine is oftentimes accompanied with meat and vegetables.

Novack noted that people often consume beer alongside fried or salty foods, which can increase their thirst.

The study found that beer-only drinkers were typically younger and were more likely to be male, younger, smokers and low-income. It also reported the highest total daily caloric intake with the lowest level of physical activity.

To help prevent liver disease and other related health diseases, Novack suggests that physicians should inquire about the type of alcohol their patients consume. Using the study's findings, doctors can offer tailored advice to beer-only drinkers, encouraging them to increase certain nutritional aspects of their diets and physical activity.