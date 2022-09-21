Only in Florida

Beer-tastrophe! Tractor-Trailer Crash Spills Suds All Over Florida Highway

By Brian Hamacher

A crash involving several tractor-trailers left a Florida highway littered with cases of beer Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 296 in Hernando County, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Photos released by FHP showed boxes and cans of Coors Light spilled out all over the highway.

Officials said four tractor-trailers and one pickup truck were involved, but only minor injuries were reported.

The crash had all southbound lanes closed in the area as crews worked to clean up the mess.

