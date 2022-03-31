Benkyodo Mochi Shop Closes in SF Japantown After 115 Years

A much loved piece of Japanese-American history came to an end Thursday.
The longest-running business in San Francisco's Japantown, Benkyodo mochi shop, closed its doors after 115 years.
The hustle and bustle of the shop is no more, but at least the end came with much love and fanfare.
The Okamura family and loyal workers began their last day at the crack of dawn, pounding and shaping the last batches of fresh, delicious rice cakes.
A total of three generations followed the same work routine for 115 years.
"We know that it's coming to an end. Kind of sad, very emotional," said Benkyodo co-owner Bobby Okamura.
"Does it kind of help that you still have to make mochi today," NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa asked.
"Yeah," Okamura said laughing. "It actually does. In a way it does feel like a regular day, a busy, regular day," he said. "But in the back of my mind, we know its come to an end."
The Okamura family will miss generations of customers.
"I saw them before they got married, and then they got married and have their kids, you know?," said manager Terri Okamura. "And then their kids are all grown up, so its really heartbreaking, you know?."
When the doors closed on the shop's last day, the family and workers were honored with a community celebration.
"Just want to thank every one of you for your support through all these years, and always seeing a smiling face," said founder Ricky Okamura.
The family decided to close shop after more than a century of hard work and said to have lots of mixed feelings, but are looking forward to retirement.
"Anybody here ever going to be able to find mochi as good as this," asked NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa.
"Probably not. I doubt it," said Bobby.