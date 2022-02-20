bernie madoff

Sister of Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Jin Lee | Bloomberg via Getty Images

A woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Boynton Beach has been identified as the sister of the late "Ponzi scheme king" Bernie Madoff.

Deputies responded to a 911 call on Thursday advising that a man and woman were unresponsive inside their residence. 

Upon arrival, the deputies located an elderly female and male — each deceased from a gunshot wound — according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on the scene to investigate further and determined the incident to be an apparent murder-suicide.

The family invoked Marsy’s Law for the elderly man, which ensures that victims of a crime have equal, constitutional rights as those accused and convicted of crimes. 

However, the elderly woman has been identified as Sondra Wiener, the sister of Bernie Madoff. 

Bernie Madoff died in prison last year at age 82. He is known for having run the largest investment fraud in U.S. history — a Ponzi scheme as large as $65 billion — over four decades.

