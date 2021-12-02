National Christmas Tree

Biden, Harris to Attend National Christmas Tree Lighting Hosted by LL Cool J

The ceremony scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET will be hosted by LL Cool J and include performances by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, Patti LaBelle and the Howard Gospel Choir

By Sophia Barnes

The lights have been strung on the tree with care, and soon the crowds will be there: Thursday night is the 99th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the White House Ellipse.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhofff will attend the event.

The tree will be decked out with lights and ornaments made by school kids across the country.

The National Christmas Tree site will be open to the public from Dec. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022, daily starting at 10 a.m. If you visit, you can also see a display of 58 trees from D.C. plus every state and territory.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting was first celebrated in 1923 by then-President Calvin Coolidge, the National Park Service said.

