Biden lights the National Christmas Tree, taking his turn to bring holiday spirit to Washington

It's President Joe Biden 's turn to bring some holiday spirit to the U.S. capital.

The president and his wife, Jill, participated Thursday in the annual tradition of lighting the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, an area known as President's Park, on the south side of the White House.

"Merry Christmas, everyone,” Biden said after he switched on the lights. “This is a great tradition.”

Despite a wind-fueled mishap just days ago, the National Christmas Tree will be lit during a ceremony Thursday night outside the White House. News4's Megan McGrath shares info on the preparations and what guests need to know about the event.

This year's tree is a 40-foot (12-meter) Norway spruce from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.

There was a moment's doubt earlier this week about whether the 101-year-old tradition would go ahead as planned after the tree was felled by strong gusty winds Tuesday. But the tree was upright again within hours after a cable securing it was replaced, according to the National Park Service.

None of the 58 smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree was damaged. About 20 ornaments fell from the tree but did not break. The NPS announced Wednesday that crews are “installing concrete blocks and additional cables to further secure the tree.”

The cut Norway spruce replaced an older, planted tree that NPS said had developed a fungal disease that caused its needles to turn brown and fall off. That tree was removed earlier this month.

The tree lighting ceremony is an annual White House holiday tradition with a countdown and musical performances.

Country singer Mickey Guyton was the ceremony's host, with musical performances by Dionne Warwick and St. Vincent, among others.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also attended Thursday's ceremony.

On Monday, the first lady helped open Washington's holiday season by unveiling the White House holiday decorations. On Wednesday, she opened a holiday ice rink on the South Lawn for children to skate and play hockey throughout December.

Associated Press writer Ashraf Khalil contributed to this report.