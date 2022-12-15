Biden Administration

Biden Releases Most JFK Assassination Records — But Withholds Thousands

With Thursday's action, about 98% of all documents related to the 1963 killing have been released

Bettmann Archive

President Joe Biden’s administration released more than 13,000 records of President John F. Kennedy's assassination Thursday, but it fell short of fully complying with the spirit of a 30-year-old law demanding transparency by now.

With Thursday's action, about 98% of all documents related to the 1963 killing have been released and just 3% of the records remain redacted in whole or in part, according to the National Archives, which controls the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection. 

The records include more information on accused gunman Lee Harvey Oswald and his time in Mexico City.

“Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.” -President Kennedy, 1961
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Biden Administration
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us