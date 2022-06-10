Biden Says Jan. 6 Hearings Are Important to Defense of Democracy

President Joe Biden on Friday weighed in on the importance of the congressional hearings about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying that Americans should know what unfolded and that "the same forces that led to Jan. 6 remain at work today."

"The insurrection on Jan. 6 was one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history — a brutal assault on our democracy, a brutal attack on law enforcement, some losing their lives, and we heard about it last night again," Biden said at the top of remarks focused on inflation at the Port of Los Angeles.

The president said he wasn't able to watch the first hearing held Thursday night, but said it's important that the public understands "what truly happened."

One of the biggest revelations from the first in a series of congressional hearings about the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots was video of former Attorney General William Barr, Ivanka Trump and others acknowledging that President Joe Biden’s election was legitimate.

