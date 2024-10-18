Biden in Germany speaks of hope of a cease-fire in Gaza after Sinwar death

President Joe Biden is on his way back to the United States after a day of meetings in Berlin, appearing alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and marking the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a "moment of justice."

“He had the blood of Americans and Israelis, Palestinians and Germans and so many others on his hands,” Biden said during joint press statements with Scholz.

Biden plans to send Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel early next week to discuss securing Gaza, recovering hostages and the future of the Palestinian people. Biden spoke to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Air Force One en route to Berlin. During his remarks Friday, he said that he told Netanyahu, “Let’s also make this moment an opportunity to seek a path to peace, a better future in Gaza without Hamas.”

Scholz said it is more important than ever to prevent an escalation in the region and added that with the death of Sinwar, “we hopefully now see a tangible prospect of the cease-fire in Gaza.”

The two leaders also met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss another major focus of the four nations, supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia. Earlier this week, Biden announced more than $400 million in a new round of aid to Ukraine. He applauded Germany’s commitment to Ukraine, acknowledging it is the second-largest provider of assistance behind the United States. Discussions were set to include surging resources to Ukraine’s military and shoring up its energy infrastructure.

“I know the cost is heavy. Make no mistake, it pales in comparison to the cost of living in the world where aggression prevails, where large states attack and bully smaller ones, simply because they can,” Biden said.

The president didn’t want his administration to end without making this trip to Berlin, partly to thank Scholz for helping secure the release of wrongfully detained prisoners in Russia.

“I deeply appreciate your partnership and the many times you’ve forsaken an easy choice to make the right choice," Biden told Scholz.

After much prodding from the U.S., Scholz agreed to release a Russian hitman serving a life sentence for murder in Germany in a deal that ultimately led to 24 prisoners from seven countries being exchanged this summer, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan.

This 20-hour trip to Berlin was likely Biden’s last visit to Europe as president. He was celebrated as a noble statesman.

“I am overwhelmed,” Biden spoke softly just moments after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier lavished him with praise and awarded Biden his country’s highest honor, the Grand Cross special class.

“You, Mr. President, have been a beacon of democracy,” Steinmeier said before an audience of dignitaries at Berlin’s presidential palace.

Israel’s foreign minister said Yahya Sinwar was killed by IDF soldiers.

Steinmeier praised Biden’s commitment to democratic values and spoke of German and American bonds. He said both have worked together in support of Ukraine and credited Biden for taking a leading role in strengthening the NATO alliance during his time in office.

Before pinning a medal to Biden's jacket for what Steinmeier called “decadeslong dedication to the transatlantic alliance and outstanding political leadership,” Steinmeier offered a personal assessment of Biden.

“The most joyful and reassuring thing for people is to know that even this most powerful man in the world,” Steinmeier said, “in the end, is a fundamentally decent human being.”

Biden accepted the honor by speaking of the power of democracy and the value of alliances, praising German leaders for supporting Ukraine. Biden recognized the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall next month, saying that witnessing it and the reunification of Germany was “one of the greatest advancements in human dignity in my lifetime.”

He also encouraged the NATO alliance to continue standing with Ukraine. “We cannot let up. We must sustain our support. In my view, we must keep going, until Ukraine wins a just and durable peace,” Biden continued, “until once again, human dignity prevails.”

