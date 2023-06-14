Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby sued in Nevada by 9 women who accuse him of sexual assault

The lawsuit accuses Cosby of using his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to isolate and sexually assault the women

AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Nine women filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby in the state of Nevada on Wednesday, just weeks after the state passed a law eliminating the statute of limitations for civil cases.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Nevada, accuses Cosby of using his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to isolate and sexually assault each of the nine women named in the lawsuit. 

The women suing Cosby are Janice Dickinson, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta and Angela Leslie. 

A jury in a civil trial ruled Tuesday that comedian Bill Cosby sexually abused Judy Huth when she was 16 years old. The jury also awarded $500,000 to Huth.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesperson, accused the women suing the comedian of being motivated by their “addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed.” 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Bill Cosby
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us