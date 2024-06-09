LGBTQ

Bill would rename NYC subway stop after Stonewall, a landmark in LGBTQ+ rights movement

“This change will memorialize the history of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement and inspire NY to demand justice and equality for all,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal wrote.

By The Associated Press

AP Photo/Stephen Chernin, File

A New York City subway station would be renamed to commemorate the Stonewall riots that galvanized the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, under legislation approved by state lawmakers as they wrapped up their session this month.

The state Legislature approved a bill Wednesday directing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to change the name of the Christopher Street-Sheridan Square subway station in Greenwich Village to the Christopher Street-Stonewall National Monument Station.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“This change will memorialize the history of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement and inspire NY to demand justice and equality for all,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a Manhattan Democrat who sponsored the proposal, wrote on the social platform X following the Senate’s passage of the measure.

LGBTQ Jun 1

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is starting to show its colors around the world. What to know

LGBTQ May 17

US security alert warns Americans overseas of potential attacks on LGBTQ events

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The bill now heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her approval. Her office didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

The Stonewall Inn was raided by police June 28, 1969, sparking a riot and several days of protests that marked a groundbreaking moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

At the time, showing same-sex affection or dressing in a way deemed gender-inappropriate could get people arrested and led to bars that served them losing liquor licenses.

Today, Stonewall Inn is a National Historic Landmark, with patrons flocking to the site each June, when New York and many other cities hold LGBTQ+ pride celebrations.

The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center is also planned to open next door as the National Park Service’s first such center focused on LGBTQ+ history.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

LGBTQ
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us