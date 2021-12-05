Bob Dole

Bipartisan Tributes Pour in Following Death of Bob Dole

The former GOP presidential candidate and World War II hero passed away in his sleep at the age of 98

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Republican and Democratic members of Congress sent an outpouring of condolences on Sunday following news of the death of Bob Dole, a former GOP presidential candidate and World War II hero. He was 98.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep," the Elizabeth Dole Foundation said in a statement Sunday. "At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol.

President Joe Biden described Dole as a man with "an unerring sense of integrity and honor" in a statement Sunday afternoon.

obituary 5 hours ago

Bob Dole, Former Senator and Republican Presidential Candidate, Dies at 98

Bob Dole Feb 18

Bob Dole Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Certainly Have Some Hurdles Ahead'

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Bob Dole
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us