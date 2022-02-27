Oakland

Black Joy Parade Returns in Oakland

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Black Joy Parade returned in downtown Oakland Sunday, after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

People who attended the event Sunday said they were happy to come out and support the community and enjoy themselves. They came out early to get a good spot along Broadway.

“We come out we celebrate community and we do it in a way that we can all enjoy,” said Janice Lord-Walker.

Last year, organizers offered virtual options during the pandemic.

“Last year was tough on everybody, especially minority communities really felt COVID-19 very hard and even though we are in a pandemic, it’s so important to come out and celebrate,” said Shavonne Graham, an organizer with the Black Joy Parade.

They had groups involved from small organizations, tech, dance troops and more.

“I like the cowboys they come out and well even the older families that come out and are stepping and dancing it’s a good vibe it’s a party in the streets,” said Alexis Jones-Anderson.

Each of them was bringing their own style.

“I think the Black Joy Parade in Oakland is a wonderful thing it brings unity,” said Leon Garrett of Oakland.

Oakland resident Mary Pezzuto said she had come before and wouldn’t miss it. This is the event’s fifth year.

“Oh, I think it’s really rejuvenating it brings the community out and brings the community together so we’re really happy to be here,” she said.

This article tagged under:

OaklandBlack Joy Parade
