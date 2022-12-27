Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Possible Cancer Risk

Some lots of blood pressure medication Quinapril are being voluntarily recalled by Lupin Pharmaceuticals because of possible impurities that could raise the risk of cancer.

In recent testing, the tablets for the treatment of hypertension exceeded the permissible level of a nitrosamine impurity, the company said in an announcement this month. Four lots of the tablets are affected because the presence of N-Nitroso-Quinapril was above the acceptable daily intake level.

“These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time,” it said.

Nitrosamines are common in water and such foods as cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables, the company noted.

Patients taking Quinapril are advised to continue taking their medication and to talk to their pharmacist or physician about an alternative treatment. Lupin Pharmaceuticals said it had received no reports of illness as of Dec. 21.

The lots were distributed between March 2021 and September 2022 and have expiration dates from December 2022 to March 2024. The lot numbers can be found here.

The 20-mg and 40-mg tablets were sold in bottles of 90 across the United States to drug chains, supermarkets, mail-order pharmacies and wholesalers. Lupin Pharmaceuticals said it was arranging for the return of the recalled tablets.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals discontinued marketing Quinapril tablets in September 2022.