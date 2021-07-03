Bloodhound in Tennessee Finds Missing 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Abducted by Father

A bloodhound is being called a hero after helping track down a 6-year-old girl who had been missing since May, according to Tennessee officials.
Fred the bloodhound successfully led authorities to a barricaded outbuilding where the girl and her father were located nearly one month after the child was allegedly abducted by her father.
U.S. & World
News from around the country and around the globe
The girl, who had been removed from the custody of her 34-year-old father in March after they had been found camping out under a bridge, had been missing since May 26, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com