Boar's Head listeria outbreak is over with 10 dead and dozens sickened by tainted deli meat

After Boar's Head recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli meats nationwide, the company shut down a production plant in Virginia and permanently stopped making liverwurst.

By Jonel Aleccia | The Associated Press

FILE - An aerial view of the Boar's Head processing plant
AP Photo/Steve Helber

A deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning tied to a massive recall of popular Boar's Head deli meats is over, federal health officials said Thursday.

Ten people died and 61 were sickened in 19 states after eating listeria-contaminated Boar's Head products, including liverwurst. Illnesses were reported between late May and mid-September, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Listeria outbreaks are considered over 60 days after the last reported illness, according to the CDC. In addition, deli products linked to the outbreak are now past their shelf life.

After recalling more than 7 million pounds of Boar's Head deli meats distributed nationwide, company officials shut down a production plant in Jarratt, Virginia, and permanently stopped making liverwurst.

Boar's Head faces continued scrutiny over dozens of reports of problems at the factory, including mold, insects, dripping water and contaminated walls, floors and equipment.

The U.S. Agriculture Department is conducting an internal investigation into whether federal investigators and Virginia state inspectors responded to the reports of serious problems. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who requested the investigation, has received no update on the findings, his staff said.

The company also faces dozens of lawsuits filed by people who were sickened or their families.

Officials with USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have refused to share documents regarding the agency’s inspections and enforcement at the plant, plus inspection reports from eight other company factories across the country. The AP is appealing the public records request denial.

Boar's Head will "indefinitely close" the Jarratt, Virginia, meat plant tied to the listeria outbreak that killed at least nine people.
Copyright The Associated Press

