New York City

At least 3 dead, 1 missing after boat sinks off New York City

One victim was last said to be hospitalized in critical condition following Sunday's accident

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Investigators are expected to return to the scene Monday where a boat capsized and sank off Staten Island, killing at least three people, during a sunny but chilly afternoon the day before.

Five people were pulled from the water -- and crews are looking for a sixth -- when the U.S. Coast Guard, FDNY and NYPD responded to a distress call about 5 miles southeast of Breezy Point, a neighborhood at the tip of Queens' Rockaway Peninsula, in the Ambrose Channel around 12 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Four of them were unconscious. Three people died and two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition. One of them remained in critical condition Monday, a hospital official said, while the other had improved.

Officials say one person appears to be unaccounted for.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“The Coast Guard is still searching for the missing individual,” Sydney Phoenix, a Guard spokesperson, said Monday morning in an email to The Associated Press. “We currently have an aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City and the Coast Guard Cutter Chadwick” in the area.

The identities of the victims have not been released. A cause of the accident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New York CityStaten Island
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us