At least 3 dead, 1 missing after boat sinks off New York City

Investigators are expected to return to the scene Monday where a boat capsized and sank off Staten Island, killing at least three people, during a sunny but chilly afternoon the day before.

Five people were pulled from the water -- and crews are looking for a sixth -- when the U.S. Coast Guard, FDNY and NYPD responded to a distress call about 5 miles southeast of Breezy Point, a neighborhood at the tip of Queens' Rockaway Peninsula, in the Ambrose Channel around 12 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Four of them were unconscious. Three people died and two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition. One of them remained in critical condition Monday, a hospital official said, while the other had improved.

Officials say one person appears to be unaccounted for.

“The Coast Guard is still searching for the missing individual,” Sydney Phoenix, a Guard spokesperson, said Monday morning in an email to The Associated Press. “We currently have an aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City and the Coast Guard Cutter Chadwick” in the area.

The identities of the victims have not been released. A cause of the accident is under investigation.