Body Recovered From Lake Murray, Investigation Underway

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Caution tape blocks off access to a portion of Lake Murray after authorities recovered the body of a woman from the water on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
NBC 7

Authorities in San Diego are investigating after lifeguards pulled the body of a woman out of Lake Murray on Sunday.

The San Diego Police Department said they were notified of the body just before 1 p.m. and responded to the 5500 block of Kiowa Drive. Witnesses called authorities to report a body in the water.

The San Diego County's Department of the Medical Examiner has taken possession of the body. Details on an identity or cause of death were not immediately available.

Police are continuing their investigation on the matter.

