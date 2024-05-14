Florida

Video shows moment Florida man apologizes after crashing loader into police cruiser: ‘I'm sorry'

Ethan Layne was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer

Body camera video captures the moment a police cruiser in Key West, Florida, was hit head-on by heavy machinery driven by a suspect who was later arrested.

On May 4, the officer was responding to reports of a man using a loader to destroy vehicles and a building at the College of the Florida Keys.

The bodycam shows the moments the loader struck the cruiser. The officer then runs out of the vehicle and starts shooting, but none of the shots hit the suspect.

He orders the suspect — later identified as 22-year-old Ethan Layne — to get on the ground with his hands behind his back.

"I'm sorry," Layne sobs while on the ground.

""Sorry for what? You almost (expletive) killed me," the officer says.

Layne continues crying and apologizes multiple times. "I (expletive) up, my life is gone," he says. At one point, he begs the officer to kill him.

It's unclear what set off the rampage or how the suspect got his hands on the loader. Layne is heard telling officers in the bodycam, "I got threatened me first and I wanted to kill them…they had to pay." He's heard screaming and crying while detained in the cruiser.

There were no injuries. Layne was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

