Bodycam shows Florida officers rescuing 3-year-old submerged in lake

When the officers arrived, they found the child waist-deep in the water.

Police body camera footage shows the moments police officers in Florida, rescued a 3-year-old who was submerged in a cold lake.

According to Lauderhill Police, the incident happened at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the area of 6200 South Falls Circle Drive. Officers responded to a report of a child running toward a lake.

The footage shows the officer reaching for the child, removing her from the water, and handing her over to another officer.

Shortly after the rescue, the child's mother arrived at the scene, and it was determined the child had wandered off, police said.

The child was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

"Thanks to the swift and courageous actions of our officers, a young child was rescued from a potentially tragic situation," Police Chief Constance Stanley said in a statement. "While we are grateful for this positive outcome, it highlights a situation that could have been prevented with increased awareness and precautionary measures."

Lauderhill Police also reminded parents to:

  1. Always supervise young children
  2. Secure your environment
  3. Teach water safety early
  4. Be aware of special needs
  5. Communicate with your neighbors

