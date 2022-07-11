Bodycam Video Shows Florida Vice Mayor Cursing at Police Officer

A police body camera video shows Pompano Beach's vice mayor cursing at a Florida police officer during a traffic stop.

The traffic stop involving Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins happened in April but is going viral after it was recently shared on social media.

"I am Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins from the city of Pompano Beach, y’all need to find something better to f-----g do," Perkins tells the Fort Lauderdale officer in the video.

The officer had issued Perkins a warning for speeding after she was clocked going 60 miles an hour in a 40-mile-an-hour zone.

Nobody with the city of Pompano Beach is talking about the matter. City officials said they don’t involve themselves when it comes to the personal lives of elected officials.

And Perkins hasn't commented on the matter.

But the Fort Lauderdale Police union is responding, and so is the national Fraternal Order of Police.

"Vice Mayor Perkins, as an elected official, you too are held to a higher standard and should know better. #FLPD Officer deserves an apology. If that is not something you can bring yourself to do, we suggest you obey the speed limit & seek anger management," the union tweeted.

The national union suggested the vice mayor "do a few ride-alongs with him or other officers to understand what they face every day."